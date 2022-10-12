Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. 181,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

