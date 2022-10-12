Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $174.16. 2,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,643. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.89.

