Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 892.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 443,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,966,551. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.