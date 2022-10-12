Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,452,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

