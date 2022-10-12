Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

