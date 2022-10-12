Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.