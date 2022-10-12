Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

