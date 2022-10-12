Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

