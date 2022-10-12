Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.83.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.