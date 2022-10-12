Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

