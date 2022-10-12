Amaze World (AMZE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $821,361.00

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $92.17 million and $821,361.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaze World (AMZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amaze World has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amaze World is 1.71162094 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $998,314.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amaze-world.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

