Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 113.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.