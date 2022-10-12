Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,973,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

Ambev stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 344,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,790,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

