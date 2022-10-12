America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at America First Multifamily Investors
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Natixis bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
About America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.