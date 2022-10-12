America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at America First Multifamily Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Natixis bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

