American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.81. 2,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.