American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

