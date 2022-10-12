American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 87,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10,852.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,025 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

