American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

