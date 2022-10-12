Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

Ames National stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

