Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,779,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,691 shares of company stock worth $684,163. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

