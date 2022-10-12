Amp (AMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.13 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $177.13 million and $30.27 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp (AMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amp has a current supply of 99,213,408,535 with 42,227,702,186 in circulation. The last known price of Amp is 0.00475518 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,842,918.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amptoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

