Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. 62,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $136.96 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

