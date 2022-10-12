Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $19.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,942,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,674 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

