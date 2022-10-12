Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 5,734.17

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,734.17 ($69.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,338 ($52.42) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,717.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,774.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.