Analyzing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. City Office REIT pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 263.75% 70.11% 30.77% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

81.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares City Office REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $164.04 million 2.40 $484.39 million $10.27 0.92 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 9.91 $1.05 billion $13.72 3.44

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.18%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

