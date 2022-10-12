ANIVERSE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and $5.75 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.25 or 0.99997892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022798 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.