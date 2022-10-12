Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $64.62 million and $4,757.00 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,159.89 or 0.06097232 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,709 tokens. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH has a current supply of 54,973 with 29,330 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked ETH is 1,159.88938526 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

