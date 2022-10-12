Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,326.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,326.25 ($16.03).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,099.50 ($13.29) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,352.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,297.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.12%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.