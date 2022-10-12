Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

ANZU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,002. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 830,617 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 609,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

