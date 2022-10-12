API3 Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00008280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $98.26 million and $2.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. API3 has a current supply of 114,855,860 with 56,547,601 in circulation. The last known price of API3 is 1.60835056 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,196,217.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://api3.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

