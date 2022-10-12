Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $943.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

