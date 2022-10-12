Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.54-1.78 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. 7,679,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,250. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

