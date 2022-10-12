Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

