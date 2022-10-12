Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 414,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,045,536. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

