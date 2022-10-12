Arizona State Retirement System Has $37.27 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.63. 74,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.65 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

