Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Prologis by 568.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,447,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. 115,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

