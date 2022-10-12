Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 682,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

