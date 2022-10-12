Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.30. 64,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. The company has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

