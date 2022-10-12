Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,171 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.98. 50,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

