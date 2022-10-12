Ark Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $52.96 million and $957,430.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,785,806 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

