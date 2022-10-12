Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Artesian Resources worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $441.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

