Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,201.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

