ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:ASA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 52,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

