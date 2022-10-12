Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $94.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $86.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 414,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 136,743 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
