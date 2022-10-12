Atlantic Securities Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

AXP stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

