Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.