Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.62

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 19267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,112.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

