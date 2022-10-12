Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,366. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

