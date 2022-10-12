Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,366. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.