Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 247,866 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $343.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

