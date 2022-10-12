Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,551 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

