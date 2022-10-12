Avestar Capital LLC Buys 308 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 20,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

