Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.11.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

